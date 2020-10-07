Left Menu
Development News Edition

WFP welcomes contribution of EU's €2million to deliver food aid to Namibia

The EU funding will support severely food insecure communities living in informal settlements in the Khomas, Omusati and Erongo regions through September 2021.

WFP | Windhoek | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:56 IST
WFP welcomes contribution of EU's €2million to deliver food aid to Namibia
WFP will help them through food distributions, cash transfers and vouchers. The new contribution will also tackle malnutrition among children. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP)

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of €2million (N$40 million) from the European Union (EU), which will help WFP deliver critical food assistance to 30,000 vulnerable people in Namibia affected by COVID-19 and drought.

The EU funding will support severely food insecure communities living in informal settlements in the Khomas, Omusati and Erongo regions through September 2021. WFP will help them through food distributions, cash transfers and vouchers. The new contribution will also tackle malnutrition among children.

"The EU, as one of the largest humanitarian and development donors in the world, is supporting humanitarian partners throughout the region to address the needs caused by recurrent natural disasters affecting the most vulnerable communities," said Alexandre Castellano, who leads the EU's humanitarian response in the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region.

The onset of COVID-19 early this year and the implementation of measures to curb its spread worsened the food security situation in Namibia. People in informal urban and peri-urban settlements - which have expanded in recent years - are most affected. This includes marginalized communities dependent on government relief programs and casual work on commercial farms.

"Stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 have strongly affected the livelihoods of vulnerable people, especially those in the informal sector," said George Fedha, WFP's Country Director and Representative in Namibia. "This contribution comes at a crucial time, allowing WFP to better address their precarious food security and nutrition situation."

WFP will be implementing this contribution in partnership with UNICEF and the Government of Namibia, allowing for the complementarity of efforts to address food and nutrition security in a holistic manner.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had noted what he called sharp anti-Russian rhetoric from U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but that he had been encouraged by Bidens comments on arms control.Putin, in c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020