Govt upgrades facilities at Central Jail Srinagar for welfare of inmates

In a bid to make jails self-reliant and more inmate friendly, the government has upgraded the facilities at the Central Jail Srinagar by setting up a welfare block for inmates.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:58 IST
V K Singh, DG Prisons JKUT, talking to ANI on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to make jails self-reliant and more inmate friendly, the government has upgraded the facilities at the Central Jail Srinagar by setting up a welfare block for inmates. "First is the 'Mulakat' facility. Earlier, they used to face a problem with visibility. Also, they used to face problems with the audio. The new facilities will immensely help the inmates. There are separate arrangements for both the male and female inmates," said V K Singh, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Prisons.

"Second, we have inaugurated a welfare block which has a canteen, a bakery, gym, dry canteen, and barbershop, along with the recreation hall," DG Singh said. Feroz Dar, a prison inmate, is pleased with new facilities that have been introduced under DG V K Singh.

"Since the new DG's arrival, a lot of new facilities have been introduced. We are pleased with the new facilities like canteen, bakery, gym, and dry canteen. We are especially pleased with STD calling facilities," said Dar. Tawseef Shah, a physical trainer, said the gym at the prison will help reduce the stress level of the inmates.

"They provided us the facility of the gym and equipment. We are thankful to the government. There are close to 70 people that worked out here. And some of the inmates are even preparing for 'Mr J-K title' and 'Mr Kashmir title'. Moreover, the gym is a platform that helps reduce the stress level," said Shah. (ANI)

