FM Nirmala Sitaraman visits farm fields in Andhra's Krishna district, interacts with farmers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday visited the farmers in the Gannavaram Mandal in Krishna district and took stock of agricultural fields in the area.

The union minister also interacted with the farmers at Jakkula Nekkalam village and took their feedback on the various farming-related issues. The farmers raised several issues with the union minister. She assured them that their problems will be resolved.

BJP leaders GVL Narasimha Rao, PVN Madhav, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Ravela Kishore Babu, and others accompanied the union minister during the visit.