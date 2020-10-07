Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tests positive for COVID-19
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:19 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said he was asymptomatic and in home quarantine.
"I have tested positive for COVID19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine," Joshi said in a tweet. He is also union minister for Coal and Mines. (ANI)
