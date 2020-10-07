BKU (Lakhowal) chief's u-turn on petition on farm laws at behest of SAD: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the BKU (Lakhowal) group's U-turn on its petition against the farm laws in the Supreme Court was the result of pressure from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). In an official release, the Chief Minister said the sudden decision of the Lakhowal's organisation to back off from challenging the draconian farm laws in the apex court indicated that he was acting at the behest of SAD.

He warned other Kisan Unions to be cautious, and not to play into the hands of the Akalis, who had been instrumental in the enactment of the farm laws in the first place in support of their allies, the BJP. Pointing to SAD's justification of the group's decision to withdraw its writ petition, Captain Amarinder said, "this clearly indicated a bigger conspiracy, clearly designed by the power-seeking Badals to undermine the fight of the farmers against the black laws."

He termed SAD's statement on the issue, in which a party leader had said the BKU (Lakhowal) group should not have filed the petition without consulting other Kisan Unions, as gross and unwarranted interference in the farmer organisations' fight. "The Union Government had believed that by bringing these laws amid the COVID pandemic, they would be able to avert any opposition as the farmers would be scared to come out on the roads. The BJP was clearly taken by surprise over the vociferous protests of the farmers, who braved lathis and COVID to fight for their survival," said Captain Amarinder.

The Chief Minister warned the Akalis against playing these dangerous games, which he said would backfire on them as the farmers would not take such actions lying down. (ANI)