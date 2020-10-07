Left Menu
'Immunity booster' medicines of Patanjali being given to asymptomatic coronavirus patients in Indore

Ayurvedic medicines of Swami Ramdev's Patanjali Research Foundation Trust are being given to boost the immunity of asymptomatic coronavirus patients at COVID care centres in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:57 IST
Dr Amit Malakar speaking to ANI in Indore on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ayurvedic medicines of Swami Ramdev's Patanjali Research Foundation Trust are being given to boost the immunity of asymptomatic coronavirus patients at COVID care centres in Indore. Earlier in June, the Madhya Pradesh gave permission to the Patanjali Trust to conduct a clinical trial on coronavirus patients at COVID care centres and study the effect of its medicines. However, the state government did not allow the Trust to conduct the trial.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Dr Vinod Singh, a doctor at Patanjali said that three medicines including Coronil have been given to patients for the past one month to boost their immunity. The order by Madhya Pradesh's health department dated October 3, 2020 states, "In response to Patanjali Research Foundation Trust's application, permission was granted with several conditions under the guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India and Department of AYUSH, MP government through a permission letter dated June 18, 2020. In reference to the permission, the applicant organisation is permitted to conduct the research by giving immunity booster medicines to Covid-19 patients at a COVID care centre."

However, Indore's COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said that the trials are yet to start. He said that trials will be conducted under the supervision of the AYUSH department. "The permission has been given from the state level. We have received an order the state health department stating that we have to identify COVID care centres for this. It is possible that the trials will be conducted at COVID centres as there are asymptomatic cases. The proposal was sent by the Medical department and it was approved by the AYUSH state unit with some conditions.

"We will start identifying COVID care centres soon. A team of AYUSH officials will also be present there during these trials. The trials will be conducted based on the benefits to patients of these Ayurvedic medicines," he said. In June, Patanjali Ayurved launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

Later, the AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognisance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to "stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined". (ANI)

