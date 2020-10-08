Man held with Mephedrone worth Rs 2.32 lakhs in Mumbai

Mumbai Police arrested a man and seized 129 grams of Mephedrone (MD), a banned drug, worth Rs 2.32 lakhs on Wednesday.

Police in a statement said that one Yamin Mohammed Yusuf Khan alias Batla (42) was arrested from the Dharavi area of Mumbai, with 129 grams of MD drug worth Rs 2,32,200 on October 7.

The accused has been booked under sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police said. (ANI)

