Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of narcotic drugs in India coming from Pakistan through cross border transactions: Survey

India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of narcotic drugs in the last one decade and the majority of the illegal substances are being infiltrated in the country from Pakistan, EUreporter reported citing a survey, adding that cross border transactions are the most common form of operation to transport narcotics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:59 IST
Majority of narcotic drugs in India coming from Pakistan through cross border transactions: Survey
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of narcotic drugs in the last decade and the majority of the illegal substances are being infiltrated in the country from Pakistan, EUreporter reported citing a survey, adding that cross border transactions are the most common form of operation to transport narcotics. One recent report written by Gan in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine indicates that the cost of drug abuse is more than USD 740 billion annually in the country, writes Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak Director Professor Dheeraj Sharma in the EU reporter.

Given the paucity of studies related to illegal drugs and drugs selling in India, an effort was undertaken by the author with his research team that was involved in jail related projects from 2011 to 2016 in various states, to examine the issue of illegal drugs and drugs selling from the perspective of those either convicted of such offenses, according to EU reporter. Data for the survey were collected from convicted drug peddlers across three states in India - Punjab, Gujarat, and Delhi.

A total of 872 responses were collected across the three states in India. All these 872 were convicted under the Indian Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Participation in the survey was voluntary. In the last decade, India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of drugs and an increased number of arrests, trials, and convictions under the Indian Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The results of the survey indicated many "counter-intuitive" insights. First, 78.10 percent of drug peddlers reported that they used to consume drugs, and selling drugs was limited to those amongst their friends and family. Of these, around 56.54 percent of respondents became drug peddlers as a result of being a regular drug user.

A majority of the respondents (86.70 percent) argued that they were trapped into drug trafficking by their drug suppliers with whom they had frequent interaction owing to their consumption habits. The peddlers were also asked to give inputs relating to the country they think the drugs are infiltrated in India.

Nearly 84 percent of the drug peddlers reported that the drugs are infiltrated in India from Pakistan. This was followed by Nepal which is over five percent, and Afghanistan (4.24 percent). For the analysis, the mean ratings of all the respondents to rank the modus operandi of drug peddlers in India were analyzed. The results show that cross-border transactions are the most common form of operation. This is followed by tourists, Illegal, college students, and business people.

They contended that the consumption of drugs was accompanied by music that talked about drug use and the absurdity of life. On a similar note, 79.36 percent believed that Bollywood movies that glorify drugs have resulted in an increased intention to consume drugs.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mustafizur regrets IPL miss after postponement of Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman rues missing out on playing in the IPL and the perks that come with it after the postponement of his national teams tour of Sri Lanka amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB Pre...

UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alle...

Security stepped up in vicinity of Lucknow court ahead of Babri case verdict

Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building. Wooden barricades were erected near most ...

PM Modi has directed strictest action against Hathras culprits: Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji spoke to me over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020