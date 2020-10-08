No paucity of funds, constantly undertaking development projects: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government doesn't have a 'paucity of funds' and is constantly undertaking development works in the State. "Where there is a will, there is a way. The development and public welfare works will not be allowed to stop. Today I inaugurated in 12,960 roads and 47 bridges in 33 districts, of a total length of 4,120 kilometres at the cost of Rs 1,359 crore. Our government doesn't have a paucity of funds and we're constantly undertaking development works in rural and urban areas," he said.

He said that Congress is anti-development, and has a problem when other people work for development. "Congress is anti-development. They do not work themselves and when I do, their stomach hurts," he said.

Chouhan was speaking at the e-inaugural event for the construction of 4,120 kilometres long roads and bridges in 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)