Left Menu
Development News Edition

No paucity of funds, constantly undertaking development projects: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government doesn't have a 'paucity of funds' and is constantly undertaking development works in the State.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:24 IST
No paucity of funds, constantly undertaking development projects: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government doesn't have a 'paucity of funds' and is constantly undertaking development works in the State. "Where there is a will, there is a way. The development and public welfare works will not be allowed to stop. Today I inaugurated in 12,960 roads and 47 bridges in 33 districts, of a total length of 4,120 kilometres at the cost of Rs 1,359 crore. Our government doesn't have a paucity of funds and we're constantly undertaking development works in rural and urban areas," he said.

He said that Congress is anti-development, and has a problem when other people work for development. "Congress is anti-development. They do not work themselves and when I do, their stomach hurts," he said.

Chouhan was speaking at the e-inaugural event for the construction of 4,120 kilometres long roads and bridges in 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar, yen nurse losses as U.S. stimulus hopes help 'risk-on' mood

The dollar and safe-haven Japanese yen nursed losses on Thursday, after revived hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus improved investor sentiment, while the prospect of negative interest rates knocked the New Zealand dollar lower.President Donald ...

American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday. The 10 million Swedish crown 1.1 millio...

Greece urges Turkey to 'step back' from reopening of Cyprus beach resort

Greece called on Turkey to step back from reopening an abandoned beach resort in Northern Cyprus, warning that Athens and Nicosia stand ready to bring the issue before a European Union leaders meeting next week, its government spokesman sai...

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the 25-year-old WTO will have its first female leader. The WTO said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020