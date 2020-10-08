Amit Shah calls to join PM's public movement in fight against Covid-19

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah appealed to everyone to join Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's public movement in the fight against Covid-19

In his tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, "A global pandemic like Covid-19 can be fought only when all the countrymen come together. Let us all unite to fight against Covid-19 by joining this mass movement started by PM Modi and play an important role in making India Covid-19 free by making everyone aware of this pandemic."

He added that "There are only three mantras to protect ourselves from COVID-19: wearing a mask, practising two meters of social distancing and washing hands frequently. Follow these three safety mantras of PM Modi to not only keep yourself safe but also to keep your family, friends and colleagues safe from COVID-19"

(With Inputs from PIB)