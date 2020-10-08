New dialysis centre in J-K's Kupwara helping patients with cost-effective treatment

Dialysis patients of Kupwara district of North Kashmir are taking the benefits of a recently started Dialysis centre here. The dialysis centre at District Hospital Kupwara has been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis (PMND) programme. Earlier dialysis patients from this border district of Kashmir valley used to visit Srinagar and other private hospitals for treatment which were also expensive.

This sanctioned separate full dialysis section has eased the sufferings of patients who used to travel miles for the treatment earlier. According to Dr Zia-ul-Islam, Incharge of the centre, "Presently 25 patients are availing the treatment here and eight patients get it on a daily basis in two shifts with four in the first session and other four in the second session. Hopefully, more patients will benefit as the government has sanctioned two more machines which will help us to cover more patients in lesser time."

Dialysis patients of Kupwara district hailed this move by the central government. Abdul Rasool Bhat, a patient, said, "I am a dialysis patient for 9 years and a large amount of money I spent on treatment in Srinagar. With this centre, all my problems will be resolved as I get this facility at Kupwara hospital. I am thankful to the government."

Another patient Abdul Razzak said, "I am a dialysis patient and I spend a huge amount of money on treatment. Now with this facility available at District hospital, local employees help us in providing treatment and other medicines. We are thankful to everyone." (ANI)

