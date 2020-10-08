Left Menu
Development News Edition

New dialysis centre in J-K's Kupwara helping patients with cost-effective treatment

Dialysis patients of Kupwara district of North Kashmir are taking the benefits of a recently started Dialysis centre here.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:38 IST
New dialysis centre in J-K's Kupwara helping patients with cost-effective treatment
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Dialysis patients of Kupwara district of North Kashmir are taking the benefits of a recently started Dialysis centre here. The dialysis centre at District Hospital Kupwara has been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis (PMND) programme. Earlier dialysis patients from this border district of Kashmir valley used to visit Srinagar and other private hospitals for treatment which were also expensive.

This sanctioned separate full dialysis section has eased the sufferings of patients who used to travel miles for the treatment earlier. According to Dr Zia-ul-Islam, Incharge of the centre, "Presently 25 patients are availing the treatment here and eight patients get it on a daily basis in two shifts with four in the first session and other four in the second session. Hopefully, more patients will benefit as the government has sanctioned two more machines which will help us to cover more patients in lesser time."

Dialysis patients of Kupwara district hailed this move by the central government. Abdul Rasool Bhat, a patient, said, "I am a dialysis patient for 9 years and a large amount of money I spent on treatment in Srinagar. With this centre, all my problems will be resolved as I get this facility at Kupwara hospital. I am thankful to the government."

Another patient Abdul Razzak said, "I am a dialysis patient and I spend a huge amount of money on treatment. Now with this facility available at District hospital, local employees help us in providing treatment and other medicines. We are thankful to everyone." (ANI)

Also Read: Giriraj Singh releases booklet on Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Irans classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a disputed 2009 presidential election, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday. A classical Ir...

Bosnia reports record high 453 daily COVID-19 cases

Bosnia on Thursday recorded a record 453 daily COVID-19 infections, the Balkan countrys health authorities said. The previous daily record of 409 was reported on July 31.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bosnia has reported 29,528 cases w...

Andhra CM launches 'Jaganna Vidya Kanuka' scheme for students in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched Jaganna Vidya Kanuka scheme for students studying in government schools. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched yet another ambitious scheme for students studying in Go...

Gavaskar and Richards were my batting heroes: Tendulkar

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said legendary Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies great Viv Richards were his batting heroes when he was young, while his dad Ramesh Tendulkar was his real life hero. My heroes, okay, I would say that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020