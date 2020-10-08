J-K LG visits families of 3 Rajouri youth killed in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Rajouri district's Tarkassi village and reached out to the families of three youth who were killed in Shopian in the month of July. He reached the far-flung area after traveling for six hours and walking on foot for about 2 kilometers.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that justice will be done. LG Sinha also assured them that the government will take care of all the three families and all assistance will be provided to them.

He said justice will be done in the case and the government will provide all assistance to the families. The three youth were killed in a gunfight on July 18 in Amshipora, Shopian. The name of the deceased are Imtiyaz Ahmed, 26, Ibrar Ahmed 20, and Ibrar Ahmed, 16. (ANI)