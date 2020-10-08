Kerala records 5,445 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,445 new cases of COVID-19, said Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday. According to the Health Minister, 7,003 patients have recovered from the disease, which is the highest count of recoveries on any single day so far.

Meanwhile, 24 deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the State to 930. The district-wise count of the new positive cases are Malappuram 1,024, Kozhikode 688, Kollam 497, Thiruvananthapuram 467, Ernakulam 391, Thrissur 385, Kannur 377, Alappuzha 317, Pathanamthitta 295, Palakkad 285, Kasaragod 236, Kottayam 231, Wayanad 131 and Idukki 121. Of those diagnosed, 55 are returnees from overseas and 195 from other states.

Of the 5,445 fresh cases recorded today, 4,616 people were infected through contact and the contact source for 502 was unknown. Also, 73 healthcare workers were among those infected through contact. At present, there are 90,579 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection in the state while till now, 1,67,256 people have been cured of COVID-19.

There are 2,71,439 people under observation in various districts of the state while 2,42,056 under home or institutional quarantine and 29,383 in isolation at hospitals. 4,066 persons were admitted to the hospitals today. In last 24 hours 63,146 samples were tested in the state. A total of 34,029.03 samples have been so far sent for testing, including 2,11,281 samples from high public exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance.

There are 721 hotspots currently in the state with nine of them declared today while 10 were excluded from the list. (ANI)