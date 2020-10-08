Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5 kgs of charas recovered from Haryana's Rohtak district

Haryana Police on Thursday recovered over 5 kg of charas after a raid in Nigana village in Rohtak district and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:32 IST
Over 5 kgs of charas recovered from Haryana's Rohtak district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police on Thursday recovered over 5 kg of charas after a raid in Nigana village in Rohtak district and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. "Police today recovered 5 kg and 100 grams of charas from a plot in Rohtak district. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab the accused," said Haryana Police.

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that a police team got a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics in the village of Nigana. Upon getting information, the police team raided the location. An investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor, incite unrest

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The group pl...

PM assures Afghan leader India's support to peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed to Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah Indias commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in the country. Abdu...

London Film Festival offers beacon of hope to COVID-hit industry

The pizzazz of the red carpet will be lacking and fewer films will be on offer at this years London Film Festival, but fans can still enjoy a broad programme, either on the big screen while socially distanced or streamed into their own home...

Paswan was a popular Dalit leader, says Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and said the country has lost a popular Dalit leader. The Lok Janshakti Party LJP founder died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020