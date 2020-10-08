Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Gyan Circle Ventures, a MeitY funded Technology Business Incubator

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated the Gyan Circle Ventures, a MeitY funded Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City (Chittoor), Andhra Pradesh through video conference here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:21 IST
Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Gyan Circle Ventures, a MeitY funded Technology Business Incubator
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Image Source: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated the Gyan Circle Ventures, a MeitY funded Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City (Chittoor), Andhra Pradesh through video conference here on Thursday. Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY; Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary HE, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Bala M.S. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIIT Sri City Chittoor; Srinivasa C. Raju, Chairman, Sri City; Prof. G. Kannabiran, Director, IIIT Sri City Chittoor and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion, as per the press statement from the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on the occasion Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that innovation is the engine that powers this progress of the nation. "We need to foster innovation and entrepreneurship to ensure that we are self-sustainable and remain as a leader, at the cutting edge of science and technology," he said. The Minister said, it is centers like these, 'Gyan Circle ventures' which have the potential to instill entrepreneurship in young minds and steward them to become successful innovators.

Keeping up with the spirit of entrepreneurship, in 2020, IIIT Sri City is launching the TBI, Gyan Circle Ventures. Gyan Circle Ventures would function as a Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE 2.0) incubation center as approved by the Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY), Pokhriyal Informed. He further informed that the incubator would leverage the institutions' entrepreneurial spirit via utilizing its intellectual capital and engage in using emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Block-chain, Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, etc.

Pokhriyal said that the Gyan Circle Ventures will serve as a hub for innovation and startups by providing support, in various phases, via investments, infrastructure and mentoring. Notably, the TBI would have an Advisory Committee comprising leading Industrialists, entrepreneurs and technical experts. It would enable incubatees to leverage these expert mentors and networks from both academia and the industry. The Minister expressed hope that the incubator will serve as a catalyst for the advancement of society-conscious entrepreneurship and fuel job creation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor, incite unrest

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The group pl...

PM assures Afghan leader India's support to peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed to Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah Indias commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in the country. Abdu...

London Film Festival offers beacon of hope to COVID-hit industry

The pizzazz of the red carpet will be lacking and fewer films will be on offer at this years London Film Festival, but fans can still enjoy a broad programme, either on the big screen while socially distanced or streamed into their own home...

Paswan was a popular Dalit leader, says Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday condoled the death of his cabinet colleague Ram Vilas Paswan and said the country has lost a popular Dalit leader. The Lok Janshakti Party LJP founder died on Thursday in a Delhi hospital at the ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020