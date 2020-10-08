Left Menu
J-K: Principal Secretary to LG hands over cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to kin of Bhupinder Singh

Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG), Nitishwar Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of slain Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh at their residence.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 23:50 IST
J-K: Principal Secretary to LG hands over cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to kin of Bhupinder Singh
PS to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar handed cheque to family of slain BDC (Picture credits: DIPR J-K Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG), Nitishwar Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of slain Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh at their residence. The PS Kumar handed over the cheque on behalf of LG Manoj Sinha.

"On behalf of LG @manojsinha_Principal Secretary to LG @nitishwarKumar handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of slain BDC Chairperson,Bhupinder Singh at their residence today. The Principal Secy assured the family of full support from the government," Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted on Thursday. On September 23, BDC Chairman Khag Bhupinder Singh was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot. (ANI)

