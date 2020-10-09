Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.ANI | Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:11 IST
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 08:21:16 IST, Lat: 27.66 and Long: 91.88, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
