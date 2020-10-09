Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 08:21:16 IST, Lat: 27.66 and Long: 91.88, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Earthquake strikes northeastern Iran near Turkmenistan border -local media