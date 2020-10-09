Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan taken to his Delhi residence from AIIMS

Left Menu
The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to his residence here from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:42 IST
Vehicle carrying mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan being carried to his residence from AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to his residence here from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday. LJP chief and Ram Vilas' son, Chirag Paswan, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan among others were present at the AIIMS early morning today.

Meanwhile, flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament are flying at half-mast to condole the demise of Union Minister. As a mark of respect to Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on Friday in the national capital and capitals of all States and Union Territories (UTs) where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place.

According to the MHA, it has also been decided that state funeral will be accorded to Paswan. Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government.

