Bengaluru: CCB cracks down on cricket betting, arrests four

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police arrested four people, including a hawala agent for their alleged involvement in cricket betting, said an officer on Friday. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), the CCB conducted two raids. While in one raid, three persons were arrested for cricket betting and Rs 3 lakhs were seized from their possession, in another raid, a hawala agent was arrested with Rs 4.5 lakhs.

"CCB conducts two raids. One cricket betting raid done. Three accused arrested and 3 lakhs seized. And another case on illegal hawala agent, 4.5 lakhs seized," Patil tweeted. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

