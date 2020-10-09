Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 70,496 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:18 IST
With spike of 70,496 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the MoHFW, this includes 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,42,438 active cases, 12,12,016 cured and discharged cases and 39,430 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,17,162 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,52,519 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,675 lives so far. Kerala, with 90,66s active cases, is also severely affected. However, 1,67,256 patients have been cured in the State and 930 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 48,661 active cases while 6,84,930 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,128 people have succumbed to the virus in the State. As many as 2,72,948 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,653 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 22,232 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that the new recoveries in the country have exceeded the new cases for three continuous weeks, unabated. It also said that the "new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline." (ANI)

Also Read: Govt will not abandon any development project over fear of allegations: Kerala CM

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 percent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office CSO.In a ...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Days after halting negotiations with Congress over a coronavirus stimulus, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox Business network that the talks had restarted. He also eyed a return to the campaign trail with a rally on Saturday.DEATHS AND I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020