Kerala: BJP leader Abdullakutty's car hit by truck, alleges verbal abuse, cases registered

BJP National Vice President AP Abdullakutty's car was hit by a truck here in Malappuram last night, while he was on his way to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram. Abullakutty has alleged that he was verbally abused by a group of people at a tea shop in Malappuram and his car was later hit by a truck at 10 pm. However, the BJP leader did not sustain any injury in the accident.

Abdullakutty has demanded an enquiry into the incident. The truck driver has been arrested and two cases have been registered at two police stations, the police said.

While an accident case was lodged at Kadampuzha station and a case for verbal abuse was filed in Ponnani police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)