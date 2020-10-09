ITBP boosts morale of COVID-19 infected children by organising painting competition

In a heartfelt gesture, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday organised a painting competition for COVID-19 infected children at the ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur. The competition was organised to keep the children motivated as they are undergoing treatment at the centre.

The children participated in the competition wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. On October 4, COVID-19 patients performed yoga organised by the ITBP at its Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital.

With a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).According to the MoHFW, this includes 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases.With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490. (ANI)