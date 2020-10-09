Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Pollution Control Board imposes total Rs 12.25 lakh fine in 460 stubble burning cases

“In 460 cases, we have imposed a fine (environmental compensation) of Rs 12.25 lakh (between September 21-October 7), out of which we have recovered Rs 70,000,” PPCB Member Secretary, Krunesh Garg told PTI. When asked that 1,692 cases of burning of paddy straw were reported in the state between September 21 and October 7 this year, indicating an increase by nearly five times over previous year, Garg said, “it is not a fair comparison to make, it is still early stage of the season”.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:25 IST
Punjab Pollution Control Board imposes total Rs 12.25 lakh fine in 460 stubble burning cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed a total fine of Rs 12.25 lakh in 460 paddy stubble burning cases in the state, with a senior official on Friday saying that by end of this month one would be able to make a fair comparison whether farm fires have gone up or come down in comparison to previous years. "In 460 cases, we have imposed a fine (environmental compensation) of Rs 12.25 lakh (between September 21-October 7), out of which we have recovered Rs 70,000," PPCB Member Secretary, Krunesh Garg told PTI.

When asked that 1,692 cases of burning of paddy straw were reported in the state between September 21 and October 7 this year, indicating an increase by nearly five times over previous year, Garg said, "it is not a fair comparison to make, it is still early stage of the season". "Moreover, this time harvesting was also done at an early stage. Also, during the harvesting season last year, there were rains and there was no fire. So, therefore, exact situation will be known by last week of October. Only then we will be in a position to say whether stubble burning cases have gone up or come down this year," he said. Garg also said more harvest has been done till October 7 as against corresponding period of last year "and if one uses this comparison as a yardstick then farm fire incidents are less".

The official said as per data till October 7, 1692 incidents were reported by satellite imagery, but during field visits by PPCB officials no stubble burning was observed in 763 cases. "A satellite gives data, but sometimes there are other kinds of fire which is not stubble burning," he said.

Majority of the stubble burning cases that have been reported so far in the state were from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala and Gurdaspur districts. Notably, 8,000 nodal officers have been appointed in paddy growing villages of Punjab this year to check stubble-burning.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had recently appealed to farmers not to burn crop residue, as it could aggravate COVID-19 conditions apart from leading to pollution. Seeking the support and cooperation of farmers in preventing stubble burning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister had said that experts have warned it could have serious implications for people already suffering from lung and other diseases.

To effectively curb stubble burning during the paddy harvesting season, the PPCB had recently ordered that combine harvester machines without functional Super Straw Management System (SMS) will be impounded. SMS is a piece of machinery attached with the combine harvester machine, which cuts the standing paddy straw into small pieces and spreads it uniformly in the field. The farmers then are not required to burn paddy straw before sowing the next crop.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, where some cases of stubble burning have been reported from Karnal and Fatehabad districts, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan had recently directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis. Vardhan also directed them to carry out a comprehensive awareness campaign at the district, block, and village level, so as to make the people aware about ill effects of stubble burning on the environment.

The chief secretary directed the DCs to ensure adequate supply crop residue management machinery in the districts.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against farm laws in Ludhiana

Farmers organisations blocked Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana in protest against the recently enacted farm laws, causing a traffic jam on Friday. We will block the toll plaza in Talwandi Kalan for two hours as a symbol of o...

MP: Poppy husk worth lakhs seized from truck in Jhabua

A truck carrying poppy-husk worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized near Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on Thursday night and found 51 bags containin...

IBM, Dept of S&T collaborate to promote STEM career opportunities

Tech giant IBM on Friday said it has collaborated with the Department of Science and Technology DST under two initiatives to promote STEM Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning among students. The first collaboration in...

Sophie, UK's Countess of Wessex, self-isolating, Buckingham Palace says

Sophie, Britains Countess of Wessex and wife of Queen Elizabeths son Prince Edward, is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.The royal has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020