After priest burning case, BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore says Rahul Gandhi should pay attention to Rajasthan

Speaking about the incident of a temple priest being set on fire in Karauli district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to Rajasthan.

ANI | Chomu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:10 IST
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking about the incident of a temple priest being set on fire in Karauli district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to Rajasthan. "As per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan," said Rathore.

"Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today: neither women nor children, not even priests. A government which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself; it can't protect the public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name," he added. Meanwhile, police have arrested the main accused in connection with the incident, in which a temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by a few people over a land dispute at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa said that the prime accused has been arrested and the remaining suspects will also be nabbed soon. "Priest Babulal gave a statement to police in the hospital that a few influential people including accused Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach on his land and during the dispute, the accused set the fence on fire in which priest got severely burnt. Six of our teams are working currently and the remaining accused too will be nabbed soon," Kacchwa said.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner, Law and Order, said that the victim's family had put forth some demands which will be conveyed to the administration. The official said that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officer from another circle will carry out the investigation.

Furthermore, relatives of the late priest Babulal have demanded the arrest of the accused's entire family, along with action against the local officers. Earlier, the state's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and urged the Congress government to "wake up from its slumber and ensure strict punishment to the culprits." (ANI)

