Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan being flown to Patna
The mortal remains of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan are being taken to Patna.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:44 IST
The mortal remains of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan are being taken to Patna. The union minister had passed away on Thursday. He was 74.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital. Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the ministry. (ANI)
