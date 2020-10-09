Website would help in promoting research work in coal sector: Secretary

"The website will help in disseminating and promoting the knowledge and research work in the coal sector", said Shri Anil Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal. Launching the website to promote R&D activities in coal sector today, Shri Jain complemented the efforts of CMPDI in developing the website and suggested to put the web links of the efforts made by various esteemed organizations for R&D in coal sector on the website.

Ministry of Coal has launched the website to promote Research & Development (R&D) activities of the ministry and attract research institutes for R&D endeavours in the coal sector. Shri Anil Jain launched the website (https://scienceandtech.cmpdi.co.in/) during the 56th meeting of Standing Scientific Research Committee of the Ministry. Coal India R&D arm, Central Mines Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) has designed and developed this website.

The website broadly displays the guidelines for implementing coal research projects with different forms so that anybody can submit proposals in a requisite manner. It also has lists and outcomes of completed projects and ongoing research projects to have transparency and avoid repetitive nature of projects. It showcases photos, videos and news clippings related to the coal and lignite sector and different publications are also available on the website. The website contains identified thrust areas for future coal research keeping in view the future needs of the nation.

MoC has been promoting R&D activities in Coal & Lignite sectors through its Coal Science & Technology (S&T) Plan for improvement in production, productivity, safety, coal beneficiation & utilization, protection of environment & ecology, clean coal technology & allied fields etc. MoC also provides funds to carry out research work on these subjects.

Research projects are presently being implemented by national research and academic institutions like IITs, NITs, IISc, NRSC, CSIR laboratories, other reputed universities etc. with the active participation of coal and lignite producing companies. New thrust areas for research projects have been identified by a high-level technical committee constituted by MoC. These have been displayed on the CMPDI website based on which need-based research proposals may be submitted throughout the year.

(With Inputs from PIB)