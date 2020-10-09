Ramco Cements new grinding unit in Odisha goes on stream

Ramco Cements Ltd on Friday said it has commenced operations at its new cement grinding unit in Odisha, set up at a cost of about Rs 710 crore. It was decided to set up the unit in Odisha, considering the State's high industrial potential, besides being a key market for the company.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took part in the ground breaking ceremony in 2017 formally inaugurated the plant on Thursday, the city based company said in a statement. The facility at Haridaspur in Jajpur district would generate direct employment for 105 people and indirect employment for 1,000 people, it said.

Equipped with modern machinery imported from Germany, ensuring less power consumption with maximum efficiency, the use of superior technology has made this unit a 'world class', facility, the company said. Ramco Cements has been marketing around a million tons of cement each year in Odisha from its manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh.

The new grinding unit with its world class German machinery and modern technologies is on the path of setting a new trend in the industrial sector with innovative ideas for cutting edge production facilities in Odisha, the statement added..