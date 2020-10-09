Left Menu
Gopal Rai visits construction site at Pragati Maidan with anti-smog gun

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inspected a construction site at Pragati Maidan where anti-smog gun has been deployed as part of the measures to control pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:50 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspecting construction site at Pragati Maidan on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inspected a construction site at Pragati Maidan where anti-smog gun has been deployed as part of the measures to control pollution. Rai has said Delhi government has taken steps to fight pollution and wants cooperation from other states.

He had said on Thursday that it is not possible for one particular agency to control pollution so the Delhi government has started a centralised war room at Secretariat that will coordinate with all agencies of Delhi to control pollution. He had said there are three screens which will analyse the 40 real-time monitors.

One of the screens, he said, will monitor PM 2.5, PM 10, wind speed etc, the second screen will monitor 13 hotspots of Delhi and the third screen will monitor Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reports on pollution coming from other states. (ANI)

