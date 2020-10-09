Left Menu
Development News Edition

Law and order situation in West Bengal alarming: Jagdeep Dhankar

The law and order situation in West Bengal is alarming

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:45 IST
Law and order situation in West Bengal alarming: Jagdeep Dhankar
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The law and order situation in West Bengal is alarming: the terrorist group Al-Qaeda has its presence in the state and some members of terror outfits were arrested while state agency had no idea about it, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said on Friday. "Law and order situation in West Bengal is very alarming. We have terror outfits like Al-Qaeda. It's a threat to national security. Six were arrested and the 3 arrested from elsewhere are also from this area. Police and state agency had no idea about it. It's a serious matter," Dhankar said.

In the month of September, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had busted Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda modules in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala and arrested nine terrorists. The NIA conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Ernakulam and Murshidabad in which nine arrests were made, six from West Bengal and three from Kerala, according to the probe agency.

The NIA had received inputs about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in the country who were planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital places with the aim to kill innocent people and create terror. Meanwhile, speaking on the upcoming assembly polls, he said there will be fair poll in the state and that's his promise.

"I belong to Rajasthan but as I am here in West Bengal, I promise I will ensure fair polls. The violence that takes place during the election is being stigmatised in West Bengal, which is cultural epicentre of the world. Why our faces should be blackened by such kind of political violence," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

17.26 million married children and adolescents in 10-19 age group present in India: CRY

There are 17.26 million married children and adolescents within the age group of 10-19 years in India, child rights NGO CRY said in a new study, highlighting the burden of under-age marriage plaguing the country. The study Status and Decada...

Trump urges negotiators to 'go big' on coronavirus relief

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged negotiators trying to hammer out a deal on coronavirus relief legislation to go big.Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big, he said in a tweet. Also Read Looking forward to October 15 ...

ISL: East Bengal appoint Robbie Fowler as head coach

East Bengal have appointed Liverpool legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the first team which will take part in the 2020-21 Indian Super League ISL. We are happy to appoint the legendary Robbie Fowler as th...

NRI quota in PG Medical & dental courses in Private colleges is not sacrosanct: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday held that NRI quota in PG Medical and Dental courses is not sacrosanct in any given academic year and private medical colleges are not obligated to earmark such seats for admissions. The top court said that if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020