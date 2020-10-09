Goa: Postmen to get farmers enrolled in Central scheme

The Goa government has tied up with India Posts to get 11,000 farmers enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Friday. In a press conference with Postmaster General Vinod Kumar, the deputy CM said postmen will go to the homes of these farmers with enrollment forms.

A total of 21,000 farmers are eligible for this scheme, of which 10,000 applied during two drives conducted by the state agriculture ministry, he informed. He said it was the first such initiative in the country to get postmen to contact farmers for the PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme.

"All 255 post offices in Goa and 300 staff are involved in this initiative. We have been able to collect 5,000 forms so far," said Kumar.