12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have risen to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges.

Active cases stand at 2,36,491, the State Health Department said. India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday with a spike of 70,496 new cases. (ANI)