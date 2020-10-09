Left Menu
Development News Edition

12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:57 IST
12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have risen to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges.

Active cases stand at 2,36,491, the State Health Department said. India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday with a spike of 70,496 new cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

37 more cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram; total recoveries 1,974

Thirty-seven more people were cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,974, while seven fresh cases pushed the northeastern states tally to 2,157, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus pat...

COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people not to use firecrackers this Diwali

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. While reviewing the pandemic situation with experts...

Tennis-Beating 'Big Three' at slams tougher, feels Schwartzman

Defeating the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slams is far more difficult than facing them in three-set matches, Argentine Diego Schwartzman said after he lost in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. T...

South Sudan to change currency to improve economy-govt spokesman

South Sudans cabinet agreed on Friday to change the countrys currency in order to improve the economy, the government spokesman said, without giving further details. The cabinet has decided that the current currency should be changed....Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020