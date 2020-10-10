Telangana reports 1,811 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Telangana recorded 1,811 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. With this spike in COVID-19 cases, the total number of people infected with the virus in the state reached 2,10,346, including 26,104 active cases and 1,83,025 recoveries.

As many as 2,072 people recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. While the recovery rate now stands at 87.01 per cent, the death rate is at 0.57 per cent. The state has so far witnessed 1,217 deaths due to the virus.

A total of 35,50,394 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, with 50,469 in the last 24 hours, including 47,123 tested in government hospitals and 3,346 in private facilities. Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The country's coronavirus count now stands at 69,79,424, including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,07,416 deaths. (ANI)