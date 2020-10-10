West Bengal government meets criterion for imposing President's rule: Babul Supriyo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government meets all criteria to invoke Article 356 (President's rule) in the State, said Union Minister Babul Supriyo adding that she has made the State a hub of terrorists. "Mamata Banerjee's government meets all criteria to invoke Article 356 (President's rule) in the State. She has made West Bengal a hub of terrorists. Mamata Banerjee's expiry date has arrived...she will get an answer in the 2021 elections. I haven't seen such a cruel CM till date," said Supriyo.

"Mamata Banerjee and TMC wouldn't have been in power if the police (WB) was not there in the State. People are so anguished and they will give their result in the 2021 elections. The way she uses police force and administration to suppress the voice of the people in order to spread terror on her people is wrong," he added. Whatever activities Mamata Banerjee has been undertaking for the past many years is against humanity in every way, Supriyo further stated.

"She goes in the opposite direction of the federal structure of our country. I have not seen such a cruel Chief Minister, that too a woman. 'Nabanna Chalo' campaign was held in the State but four-layer security was deployed which caused problems for the general public as well," said Supriyo. "Our Governor Sir JP Dhankar Ji is the constitution head. He is absolutely right in whatever he says and TMC has no right to question him. He is also a very senior and successful lawyer. Comments should not be made against Jagdeep Dhankhar," he added.

Senior leaders were present during the rally, wherever it was being held, Supriyo stated. "My Constituency is Asansol. People came along with me from there and they were also abused in this way. In Dankudi, they were lathi-charged. It seems like the police will be able to do anything regarding Manish Shukla's case," said Supriyo.

"Mamata Banerjee has made Bengal a birthplace for terror," he added. Speaking about the Hathras incident, Supriyo said, "The language Trinamool Congress is using is condemnable. Mamata Banerjee is comparing what happened in UP with incidents in West Bengal."

Speaking about Durga Puja, he said it is a matter of devotion and people should offer prayers to Goddess Durga within their hearts. (ANI)