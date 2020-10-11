Goa: IPL betting racket busted in Calangute, five held
Acting on specific information, Calangute police team apprehended five persons allegedly involved in betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 11-10-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 09:04 IST
Acting on specific information, Calangute police team apprehended five persons allegedly involved in betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The police team conducted the raid on Saturday night at a place in Baga, Calangute and apprehended the five accused along with seizing cash worth Rs 25,440, 15 mobile phones, and 3 laptops, worth Rs 2.5 lakhs, from them.
The accused were subsequently arrested and a criminal case was registered against them at the Calangute police station. Notably, this is the third IPL betting case registered at the police station within a month.
According to the police, among those arrested include three from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and one from Mumbai, Maharashtra while the last accused is a resident of Nepal. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Madhya Pradesh
- Baga
- Calangute
ALSO READ
Tomar inaugurates Indian Agricultural Research Institute's Assam campus
Hyundai’s New Brand Campaign SMART CARS FOR SMART INDIA for Millennial Indian Customers
Stubble burning; Kejriwal writes to Javadekar, suggests scaling up Indian Agri Research Inst’s tech
Indian expat gets over USD 130,000 fine waiver; to return home after 14 yrs
Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates Indian Agricultural Research Institute's Assam campus