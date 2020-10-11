Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple reopens for devotees after 7 months

Devotees began to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday as it reopened after seven months of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the devotees have only been allowed to perform the "parikrama" while the sanctum sanctorum remained out of bounds.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:01 IST
Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple reopens for devotees after 7 months
Visual from Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Devotees began to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday as it reopened after seven months of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the devotees have only been allowed to perform the "parikrama" while the sanctum sanctorum remained out of bounds. According to an official statement, "The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee has decided to open the doors of the Devalaya Complex for the devotees to enable them to perform the Parikrama. This has been done as per discussions with the district administration. The devotees will have to follow the guidelines strictly as per Government protocols to prevent any spread of COVID-19."

"I was on an official visit to Guwahati and the Kamakhya temple reopened today. I am happy to be one of the first visitors to the temple after so many months. I hope, with the blessings of the almighty, we will be able to breathe fresh air like before soon," Manoj Das, a pilgrim from Calcutta, told ANI. Naman Kishore, another devotee, said, "My only purpose to visit the Kamakhya temple today is to pray for the well being of my countrymen. I hope the COVID-19 pandemic gets over soon and we come back to happier times."

According to temple guidelines, "The Devalaya Complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset. However, the timing may be changed during Navaratri and Durga Puja. Devotees will have to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 at the medical camp organised by the Health Department near the entry point at Kamakhya Foothill. Those who have tested within the last 3 days can travel after showing their reports." The maximum time allotment for each devotee will be 15 minutes and nobody will be allowed inside the temple without a face mask. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Womens T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.The three-team tournament ...

Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan

A Hindu temple has been vandalised by a person in Pakistans southeast Sindh province, according to the police. One person has been arrested and a case registered in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday, The Express Trib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020