Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jayaprakash Narayan shook foundation of corrupt Cong govts: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday visited JP Awaas in Patna on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and said that the late leader shook the foundation of the corrupt Congress governments.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:41 IST
Jayaprakash Narayan shook foundation of corrupt Cong govts: Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda speaking to reporters in Patna on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday visited JP Awaas in Patna on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and said that the late leader shook the foundation of the corrupt Congress governments. After paying floral tribute at the Jayaprakash Narayan's statue, Nadda told reporters: "It is a great honour for me to get an opportunity to visit the residence of great leader JP Narayan. When I was in college, JP Andolan was going on. His call for a complete revolution to protect democracy during the emergency period in 1975 heralded a new era. He devoted his entire life to the welfare of villages and farmers. His contribution to nation-building will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

Recalling his college days, the BJP chief said: "When I used to study in college, the JP movement was prevalent in the entire country and the starting point of that movement was the resident of JP Narayan. Loknayak JP Narayan shook the foundation of the corrupt Congress governments." Nadda on Sunday arrived in Patna to address his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar.Soon after his arrival, the BJP chief first visited Mahavir temple to offer prayer and seek blessings ahead of his first election rally. He performed rituals and accepted prasad from the priest. Nadda was seen covering his face with a mask as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

Sources in the party stated that Nadda would be staying in the State to motivate the cadre and leaders. However, the party has taken care of guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare and Election Commission for the COVID-19. On September 25, the ECI announced that elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be three phases-- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Womens T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.The three-team tournament ...

Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan

A Hindu temple has been vandalised by a person in Pakistans southeast Sindh province, according to the police. One person has been arrested and a case registered in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday, The Express Trib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020