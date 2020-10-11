Jayaprakash Narayan shook foundation of corrupt Cong govts: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday visited JP Awaas in Patna on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and said that the late leader shook the foundation of the corrupt Congress governments. After paying floral tribute at the Jayaprakash Narayan's statue, Nadda told reporters: "It is a great honour for me to get an opportunity to visit the residence of great leader JP Narayan. When I was in college, JP Andolan was going on. His call for a complete revolution to protect democracy during the emergency period in 1975 heralded a new era. He devoted his entire life to the welfare of villages and farmers. His contribution to nation-building will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

Recalling his college days, the BJP chief said: "When I used to study in college, the JP movement was prevalent in the entire country and the starting point of that movement was the resident of JP Narayan. Loknayak JP Narayan shook the foundation of the corrupt Congress governments." Nadda on Sunday arrived in Patna to address his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar.Soon after his arrival, the BJP chief first visited Mahavir temple to offer prayer and seek blessings ahead of his first election rally. He performed rituals and accepted prasad from the priest. Nadda was seen covering his face with a mask as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

Sources in the party stated that Nadda would be staying in the State to motivate the cadre and leaders. However, the party has taken care of guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare and Election Commission for the COVID-19. On September 25, the ECI announced that elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be three phases-- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)