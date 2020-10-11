Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of festive season, Dr Harsh Vardhan urges people to follow COVID-19 norms

Keeping the upcoming festival season in mind, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday advised people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the phase, failing which the pandemic could once again raise its head and pose increased threats to the society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 13:59 IST
Ahead of festive season, Dr Harsh Vardhan urges people to follow COVID-19 norms
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the upcoming festival season in mind, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday advised people to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the phase, failing which the pandemic could once again raise its head and pose increased threats to the society. Dr Harsh Vardhan said this in his 'Sunday Samvaad' programme as the country gears up to celebrate Navratri, Dussehra in October and Diwali, along with Chatthh puja in the month of November. It is important to note that the rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases has been on the decline in the country since the past few days.

"If we falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people's lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship," the Minister said. "Anyone can remember their God with a pure heart from anywhere. I would want people to celebrate their festivals with their family. Earlier also this used to happen, people used to celebrate festivals in small groups. I do not think there is any need for going to pandals and melas," he added.

The Union Minister, however, added that as per the people's beliefs if people wanted to go to puja pandals, they should maintain '2 gaz ki doori' (maintain social distancing), wear masks at all times and urge others to do the same. "I am saying all this because being the country's Health Minister, it is my duty to protect people's lives," he said.

With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count in the country is at 70,53,807, including 8,67,496 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients has also crossed 60-lakhs and is at 60,77,977 in the country. With 918 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,08,334 in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-America's Cup holders capsize in practice -report

Americas Cup holders Team New Zealand have flipped their first generation AC75 foiling monohull while training in heavy conditions, domestic media said. Saturdays incident was the second time the team have flipped Te Aihe, as their yacht is...

'SVAMITVA' scheme shows rural India has taken huge leap towards self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas SVAMITVA scheme shows that rural India has taken a huge leap towards self-reliance as nobody could eye the prope...

Cricket-Chantam to be first Thai in Women's T20 Challenge

Nattakan Chantam will become the first player from Thailand to feature in the Womens T20 Challenge to be played in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 4 to 9, the organising Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.The three-team tournament ...

Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan

A Hindu temple has been vandalised by a person in Pakistans southeast Sindh province, according to the police. One person has been arrested and a case registered in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday, The Express Trib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020