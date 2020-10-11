Gold seized from two passengers at Kozhikode airport

The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) on Sunday seized 873 grams of gold in compound form and 175 grams of 24-carat gold from two different passengers at the Kozhikode International airport.

In the first seizure of 873 grams of gold by the Customs Preventive Division, the passenger coming from Dubai had concealed the gold in his rectum in four capsule-shaped packets.

In the second instance, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Kozhikode Airport seized 175 grams of 24-carat gold worth about Rs 8.17 lakh from a passenger who had arrived from Sharjah. The gold was concealed inside the hand baggage and undergarments. (ANI)

