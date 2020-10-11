Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks

The country has since split between rival administrations based in the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, each backed by armed groups and rival foreign governments. Meanwhile, representatives of the Benghazi-based House of Representatives and Tripoli-based High Council of State started on Sunday three-day-long U.N.-facilitated talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the U.N. support mission in Libya said.

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:16 IST
Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Libya's national oil company announced Sunday it is resuming production at the country's largest oil field as rival officials from eastern and western Libya began peace talks, part of preliminary negotiations ahead of a UN-brokered dialogue set to take place next month. The National Oil Corporation said it has lifted the force majeure that was imposed at the southwestern Sharara oil field after it reached "an honor agreement" with forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter to end "all obstructions" at the field.

The corporation's announcement comes three weeks after Hifter, who was behind a year-long military attempt to capture the capital, Tripoli, announced an end to a blockade of the nation's vital oil fields. The September 18 breakthrough was the result of a so-called "Libyan-Libyan dialogue" led by Ahmed Matiq, the rival Tripoli government's deputy prime minister, seeking to create a new mechanism to distribute the country's petrodollars more equitably.

Libya's prized, light crude has long featured in the North African country's civil war with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa's largest oil reserves. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed popular uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations based in the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, each backed by armed groups and rival foreign governments.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Benghazi-based House of Representatives and Tripoli-based High Council of State started on Sunday three-day-long U.N.-facilitated talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the U.N. support mission in Libya said. The mission said the delegations are expected to discuss "legal and constitutional options which may be put forward to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum." The first face-to-face meeting of the political forum are slated to take place in Tunisia in November, following preparatory virtual meetings starting Oct. 26, the mission said.

The forum aims to "generate consensus on a unified governance framework and arrangements that will lead to the holding of national elections in the shortest possible timeframe," the UN mission said. Prior to the Tunisia talks, the rivals are to start face-to-face military negotiations in Geneva on Oct. 19.

The rival sides held security talks late September that resulted in preliminary agreements to exchange prisoners and open up air and land transit across the country's divided territory. Hifter's forces launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli, but his campaign collapsed within two months when the Tripoli-allied militias, with Turkish support, gained the upper hand, driving his forces from the outskirts of the city and other western towns.

Fighting has died down in recent months amid international pressure on both sides to avert an attack on the strategic city of Sirte..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to hit campaign trail in Bihar with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a ...

Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on SundaySunrisers Hyderabad Innings David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54...

Lebanon orders lockdown for 169 towns, villages

Lebanons Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will ...

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, cross AP coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020