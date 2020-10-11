With complete Thali at Re 1, Nangloi's Shyam Rasoi a latest buzz among Delhiites

Left Menu
Praveen Goyal, owner of 'Shyam ki Rasoi'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Can you imagine someone offering you a complete thali for just Rs 1? Well, visit Nangloi's Shyam Rasoi in Bhooto Wali Gali between 11 am to 1 pm and see it for yourself. Not only the poor but people from every walks of life queue up outside Nangloi's Shyam Rasoi between 11 am to 1 pm to eat their lunch for just Rs 1.

51 years old Parvin Kumar Goyal who is running Shyam Rasoi for the last two months told ANI, "Daily we feed 1,000 to 1,100 people here and also provide parcel in nearby areas such as Inderlok, Sai Mandir, via three e-rickshaws. Altogether around 2,000 Delhiites eat here from Shyam ki Rasoi." In addition, Goyal said, "We get donations from people. Yesterday an old lady came and offered us ration, another day somebody gave us wheat, and thus we are running it for the last two months. People do help us via digital payment mode also. We have the capacity to run for seven more days. Also, I request all to help us with ration and continue this service."

Parvin Kumar has six helpers whom he pays Rs 300-400 depending on the sale but otherwise, locals and college students do come to help him. Earlier cost per thali was Rs 10 but for the last two months, it was reduced to Rs 1 one to attract more people.

The area has been provided to Goyal by Ranjeet Singh, a businessman. Singh said, "Since NGT has closed down the factory, it was lying vacant. When he came to me, I gave him this space." "We do not take cash from anybody. It's open for donation and even through digital payment mode but we won't take cash. Many people from this area come here to eat regularly and we are happy" added Singh.

The platter offers rice, roti soya pulao, paneer, soybean, and halwa, and the menu changes every day. Narenderlal Sharma (retd) who is eating at Shyam Rasoi for the last four days said, "I eat here for just one rupee. The taste is really good and so far we had no health issues. Children also eat here and everything is just fine."

On floor sitting arrangement is also available for people inside the factory to eat properly. Other than lunch, morning tea is also served here for Rs 1. (ANI)

