Telangana man who starved and prayed for Trump's recovery dies of cardiac arrest
Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recoverey from COVId-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.ANI | Medak (Telangana) | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:40 IST
Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recoverey from COVId-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday. According to his friends, Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19.
A close associate said Raju was a die-hard fan of US President Trump. "He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him." "He was upset when he learned about Trump testing positive for the COVID-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President Trump's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today around noon." (ANI)
