Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha
In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9.ANI | Wokha (Nagaland) | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 23:33 IST
In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grenade, and a fake rubber stamp of Chief Medical Officer from the General area Tsumang Colony.
"Assam Rifles troops along with Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of IMFL (worth approx Rs 84,300/-), five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grenade and a fake rubber stamp of Chief Medical Officer from General area Tsumang Colony, Wokha on 09 Oct," Assam Rifles tweeted on Sunday. On Friday, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police had unearthed a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the Nambol Khathong area of Bishenpur. (ANI)
