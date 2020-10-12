One killed, four injured after truck loaded with bricks overturned in UP's Ghaziabad

One person was killed and four others sustained injuries after a truck loaded with bricks overturned in the Loni area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh on late Sunday night.

Loni Circle officer Atul Sonkar said that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"At about 2 am on Monday, a truck loaded with bricks overturned in Tronica City Police Station area of Ghaziabad's Loni. An E-rickshaw was crushed under the truck. One person died in the incident. At present, we have information that four are injured," Sonkar said.