Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch's Khari Karmara

Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire without any provocation in Poonch's Khari Karmara by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control.

At about 2.45 pm today, the Pakistan army began firing. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire in Poonch's Degwar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)