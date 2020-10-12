Left Menu
2 LeT terrorists including top commander killed in encounter in Srinagar

Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Srinagar Police and CRPF after a specific input was received regarding the presence of terrorists in Rambagh area.

During the operation, terrorists, when asked to surrender, started fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. The terrorists have been identified as top LeT Commander Saifullah, a Pakistani national, and Irshad Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama, police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The killed terrorists have been identified as top LeT Commander Saifullah (a Pakistani National) and Irshad Ahmed Dar @ Abu Usama resident of Pulwama who was active since May-2019 and involved in several civilian killings and attacks on Police/SFs," read a release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. As per police records, terrorist Saifullah infiltrated earlier this year and had shifted his base from north to south Kashmir for two months.

"He (Saifullah) was involved in planning and executing several major terror attacks on security forces which includes the killing of a CRPF officer at Chadoora on September 24, 2020, and 2 CRPF personnel at Kandizal area of Pampore on October 5, 2020," Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The police said that Saifullah was also part of the group involved in the killing of two police personnel at Nowgam Srinagar on August 14 this year. "Besides, he was also involved in firing on the convoy on September 21, 2020, in Nowgam area," it said.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. In the view of the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19, the dead bodies of the killed terrorists shall be sent to Baramulla for burial after completion of all medico-legal formalities.

The nearest family members of the killed local terrorist shall be allowed to participate in the last rite, police said. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

