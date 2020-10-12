Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' telemedicine service records 5 lakh consultations

The Union Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform has completed 5 lakh tele-consultations with over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days. "With over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days, eSanjeevani of MOHFW crosses the milestone of hosting 5 lakh tele-consultations. #SwasthaBharat," the ministry tweeted.

eSanjeevani platform has enabled two types of telemedicine services viz. Doctor-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani) and Patient-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani OPD) Tele-consultations, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "States have identified and set up dedicated 'Hubs' in Medical Colleges and District hospitals to provide tele-consultation services to 'Spokes', i.e SHCs, PHCs and HWCs," it said.

The Health Ministry rolled out the second tele-consultation service 'eSanjeevaniOPD' enabling patient-to-doctor telemedicine owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. (ANI)