Cooperative Building Centre to supply fuel for govt vehicles

Puducherry Oct 12 (PTI)The Cooperative Building Centre has been authorised to sell petrol, diesel and lubricant to government vehicles, the district Collector T Arun said in an order on Monday. In the order issued in his capacity as District Magistrate he had directed the centre to supply the fuel to the government vehicles involved in controlling spread of COVID-19, enforcement of lockdown measures, transport of infected persons and also disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

He said irregularities were found in supply of the fuel by the Puducherry Cooperative Wholesale Stores (Amudhasurabi wing). The district administration has, therefore, been compelled to issue specific directions to the Cooperative Wholesale Stores under the Disaster Management Act 2005 to ensure continuous fuel supply.

"The directions issued earlier to the Cooperative Wholesale Stores were not complied with, which directly affected the government's active involvement in the disaster management for want of the fuel at the time of COVID-19 pandemic emergency," he said. Arun also stated in his order that as District Magistrate he issued the order declaring that petrol, diesel and lubricant-selling retail outlet operated by Cooperative Wholesale Stores (Amudhasurabi) at ECR Kottupalayam at Lawspet has been attached to the Tahsildar-cum-Incident Commander in Oulgaret Taluk.

He said the retail outlet would be operated by the Managing Director of Cooperative Building Centre and ensure that the stock and uninterrupted supply of petroleum, oil and lubricants. The Managing Director would undertake full operation of the outlet in coordination with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited and the Incident Commander would oversee the working of the retail outlet, he said.