Man booked for giving wife triple talaq in Thane

A man was booked in Rabodi area ofThane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for notgiving birth to a male child, police said on Monday

His mother and sister have also been booked underprovisions of the IPC and the Muslim Women (Protection ofRights of Marriage) Act, an official said

"The victim married the accused in 2015. She has saidshe was tortured for giving birth to girls and the accusedeven got her fetus aborted after a sex determination testshowed it was a girl in her third pregnancy. No arrests havebeen made and probe is underway," he added.