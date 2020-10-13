Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi pollution level jumps to 'very poor' category amid stubble burning

People in Delhi are gasping for a breath of fresh air as the air quality of the national capital has reached the 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 09:46 IST
Delhi pollution level jumps to 'very poor' category amid stubble burning
A morning visual from Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People in Delhi are gasping for a breath of fresh air as the air quality of the national capital has reached the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the air quality deteriorates in the national capital with the rising of pollutants in the atmosphere. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 332 in 'very poor' category at PM 10 was 320 and PM 2.5 at 389 at ITO.

In Anand Vihar, the air quality was in very poor; category in the morning as the AQI at PM 10 was 428 and PM 2.5 at 397. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe/hazardous'.

Amidst increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital region, close to 700 cases of stubble burning were reported from Punjab and Haryana between September 21-29, according to sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFF & CC).According to the data, between the nine-day period, Active Fire Events (AFE) registered in Punjab and Haryana this year were 579 and 120, against the much lower 208 and 27, respectively, incidents reported from the two states last year in the same period. The Delhi government has already launched a campaign, "War against Pollution" (Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh) on October 9. A tree transplantation policy has also been passed in this regard in a recent Cabinet meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey issues detention warrants for 167 over suspected Gulen links - media

Turkish police detained dozens of people on Tuesday in a search for 167 suspects, many of them active duty soldiers, in a move against supporters of a Muslim preacher the government accuses of organising a failed coup in 2016, state media r...

China's trade growth accelerates in Sept; exports up 9.9%

Chinas trade growth accelerated in September as the worlds second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose 9.9 over a year earlier to 239.8 billion, up from Augusts 9.5 growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Impor...

Rugby-Wallabies Petaia, Haylett-Petty back at full training: White

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie could have backline reinforcements to call on for Sundays second test against the All Blacks, with Dane Haylett-Petty and Jordan Petaia returning to full training, scrumhalf Nic White said on Tuesday. Petaia coul...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Johnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the high-profile efforts to contain the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020