Deep depression crossed north Andhra coast close to Kakinada

The deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and laid centred here at Kakinada on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department(IMD).

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 10:05 IST
The latest observations by the IMD indicate that the system crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada. . Image Credit: ANI

The deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and laid centred here at Kakinada on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department(IMD). "The Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the October 13, 2020 near latitude 16.9°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 120 km nearly south-southwest of Vishakhapatnam, close to (within 25 km) Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 100 km nearly east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh)," the IMD said.

The latest observations by the IMD indicate that the system crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada (near Latitude 17.0°N and Longitude 82.4° E) between 6.30 and 7.30 hours IST of today as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph. The deep depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, it said.

As per radar imageries the rain bands lie along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts. Moderate convection also lies over south Odisha and Telangana. Meanwhile, waterlogging occurred at various places in Telangana's Hyderabad following heavy rainfall.

Following waterlogging, vehicular movement came to a halt at several places in the city. (ANI)

